Keeping the Holiday Cheer Despite Heavy Traffic around Candy Cane Lane

An ex-con who allegedly brandished a gun inside a La Quinta eatery was being held Monday without bail, sheriff's deputies said.
It's the Coachella Valley’s most popular street this time of year: Cathedral City's Candy Cane Lane. Once the sun sets, traffic and parking becomes an issue for people trying to catch a glimpse of the lights.
Family members of a 13-year-old girl who ended her life after years of brutal bullying said Monday they are filing a lawsuit against a California school board because the staff failed to take action to stop the tormenting.
