Keeping the Holiday Cheer Despite Heavy Traffic around Candy Cane Lane

It's the Coachella Valley’s most popular street this time of year: Cathedral City's Candy Cane Lane.

Once the sun sets, traffic and parking becomes an issue for people trying to catch a glimpse of the lights. You'll notice cones placed out on the street in front of the festive homes. They’re there to keep people from parking in front of their displays and obstructing the view.

If you wish to stroll along the sidewalk to see the lights, you are forced to park elsewhere, usually on the streets nearby.

STORY: Local Health Officials Encourage Flu Shots

Edwin Morataya lives very close to the famous street and knows he has to adjust his evening plans during the holiday season.

“After six or six thirty, [my street is] completely filled with cars,” says Morataya. “We have to park far away, like 10 houses away.”

The neighbors we spoke with say most people visiting the displays are respectful and nice. Morataya recalls some rude encounters last year, but says this year he hasn't had any problems.

John Elliott was one of the original founders of Candy Cane Lane 30 years ago and says he’s had his home vandalized a few times.

STORY: Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Gun at La Quinta Restaurant

“It started off small because the street was just being built. When we started there were only a few houses on the block,” he says.

One dark part in the history of Candy Cane Lane is a deadly dispute. David Chavez was shot on December 17, 2015. His pregnant girlfriend was also shot and her unborn child did not survive. Police never found a shooter. Some in the neighborhood say traffic slowed after the incident.

Panorama Park has a parking lot and is a short walk away from the lights. Residents say weekends are the busiest and the busiest time is 7 p.m.