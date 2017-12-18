Family of Fallen Firefighter Mourns the Loss of Firefighter Killed in Thomas Fire

Living with without their firefighter, Garrett Paiz, is unbearable. His older sister Cinthia Paiz says the holidays are especially rough.

"It's a day by day process, sometimes it feels like it's an hour by hour process, it's really hard you know, Garrett was the baby," she says through tears.

Garrett was killed fighting the Nuns Fire in Napa on October 16, 2017. She says she can't believe it's been two months.

But she says they feel his presence all around them, "I set my phone down and I heard it snap, so I look at it and it's literally a screen and it's of him so I just chuckled and I said, 'okay I know you're here'."

When they heard San Diego Cal Fire Firefighter Corey Iverson was killed last week they were heartbroken.

"Two in two months is a lot and you know I pray that it stops," says Cinthia adding she wanted to go to his procession as it passed through the county over the weekend to honor him,"But I knew it was going to be way too much because all I kept thinking about was my brother."

Her message to his widow, is she's not alone, "As a fire sister to a fire wife it's tough, I'm not going to lie, but you will get through your fire family is right there for you."

She says they're thankful for the support of their extended fire family and community who lifts them up when they seem to be at their lowest.

Like the hand drawn card she says they just received from a little boy in Napa, "And it had a heart and a fire truck and it was a little boy inside and it said thank you fighting for our community and it was just stuff like that you remember he was doing something good ... yeah we wish that he was here but he did what he loved."

The family is sending toys to the Noel Fire Department in Garrett's honor, for an even he loved to participate in, their annual Christmas toy drive. Firefighters there load up fire trucks and take them to children in need. You can send toys in his honor to: Noel Fire Department 505 N. Cliffside Dr. Noel, MO 64854.

They've also set up a trust fund for Garrett Paiz's teenage daughter Terri Ann, to contribute send to Scholar Fund: 52258 Calle Techa, Coachella, CA 92236.

A Go Fund Me account has also been set up to help fallen firefighter Corey Iverson's pregnant widow and 2-year-old daughter, to contribute click here: Firefighter Corey Iverson's Family Fund