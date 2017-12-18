Fabrice Voyne Puts Skills to Test at Elite Prep Football Training Camp

School is out for winter break and Xavier Prep junior wide receiver Fabrice Voyne has been taking full advantage of his free time, putting in work on the field.

But not here in the Coachella Valley. Voyne made the trip up to Washington over the weekend to test his talent against the best in the Pacific North West. Saints head coach James Dockery introduced Voyne to the Ford Sports Performance training camp for elite prep ballers.

Dockery has known Ford Sports Performance CEO Tracy Ford since college and now Ford has over six-years of experience in NFL combine specific training.

"It was a great chance for Voyne to see where he stacks up in a different region." Dockery said.

Voyne has already received a scholarship to play at Brigham Young University.