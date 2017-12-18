Health Officials Encourage Flu Shots

Health professionals are encouraging people to get a flu shot and be protected from the influenza. The warning comes just days after Riverside County Health Officials confirmed a Murrieta child died of complications stemming from a flu infection. It is the first confirmed flu-related death in Riverside County of the 2017 to 2018 influenza season. Health officials said it's never too late to get vaccinated because flu shots can save lives. "We have seen prescriptions come through, so that usually means the flu is in the area," said Walgreens Pharmacist Ryan Walters. "As long as the vaccine is available, it is recommended that you get it," he said.

Related: Riverside County Confirms First Flu-Related Death

Gabrielle Schwilk is a nurse practitioner at Desert Oasis. When Schwilk was six years old, she did not get the flu shot, and got sick. "I got very sick. I had high fevers and such. I believe it was December, when I became ill because of the virus, I got the flu. It weakened my pancreas and made my body turn on its own cells." Schwilk said not getting vaccinated when she was six cause her to get diabetes, which changed her life forever. "It's affected me tremendously. Every day it does on a daily basis. I have to think about my medication, my insulin. I take four shots a day, I used to take eight," Schwilk explained.

Schwilk said it's also important people consistently wash their hands to prevent from getting sick. "The top signs are fever, body aches, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat," she said.

Walters said it's a myth that the flu shot can give you the flu. "It's possible that if someone gets sick after getting the flu shot that they already came in contact with the virus," he explained.

Schwilk wants to prevent the flu from taking lives. "You can say maybe that's a one in a million chance, that I got diabetes. I'd like to save that one in a million. I would really like to save any children from having to go through what I've had to in my life," she said.

The flu shot does not guarantee you won't get the flu, but the Center for Disease Control said it can reduce flu illness by 40% to 60%.