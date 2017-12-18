Power Outage Welcomed By Residents In Desert Hot Springs Neighborhood

A power outage in Desert Hot Springs Monday about 400 people without power, and oddly enough, many in the area were actually happy about it.

When you won't have power for an afternoon, t helps to know about it beforehand.

"Power is out. but not a problem because we knew about it. We got an email," said Desert Hot Springs resident Ted C.

"We we're notified about two weeks ago that they would be doing the job," said Desert Hot Springs resident Rick Steele.

While the heads up was appreciated, there is something else that made this power outage a lot more manageable.

"This time of the year, not a problem...When it's one hundred and ten, one hundred and fifteen degrees out here. It's little bit bad," Steele said.

"Because it's cooler weather and we're fortunate that we don't have to rely on the heater or the air conditioner, so it worked out," said Desert Hot Springs resident Trudy Marino.

The power outage was scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as Southern California Edison crews replaced old underground transformers. The project being yet another reason people the neighborhood were all smiles.

"We have added security and confidence that when things happen we wont have faulty equipment," said Steele.

Instead of lamenting the power outage, people in the neighborhood made the best of it.

"We went over to Palm Springs and had breakfast. Then we went grocery shopping," said Marino.

Perhaps even more unusual than the happy go lucky reaction from some of the people in this neighborhood is the fact that Southern California Edison turned the power on ahead of schedule.