Willem Dafoe to Receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Willem Dafoe will receive the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his performance in "The Florida Project,'' it was announced today.

Dafoe, 62, is expected to accept the award at the festival's awards gala, set for Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Past recipients of the Icon Award include Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Story: Gary Oldman to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

His work in "The Florida Project'' has also earned him a Golden Globe nomination in the supporting actor category, and recognition from the New York Film Critics, Los Angeles Film Critics and the National Board of Review.

Story: Gal Gadot to be Honored With Rising Star Award at 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival

The film follows a summer in the life of 6-year-old Moonee, who lives with her mother in a budget motel managed by Dafoe's character, Bobby.

"Willem Dafoe is a versatile actor who has appeared in over 100 films in his stellar career,'' said festival Chairman Harold Matzner. ``In `The Florida Project,' Dafoe delivers a career-defining performance as a hotel manager overseeing his sometimes unruly residents, which has received numerous critical accolades.''

Story: Allison Janney to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Previously announced Palm Springs International Film Festival honorees include Holly Hunter, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, Mary J. Blige and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water.'' The 29th annual festival runs from Jan. 2-15.