College of the Desert Radio, KCOD Nominated for 12 National Awards

KCOD is proud to announce that it has received 12 national Intercollegiate Broadcasting System award nominations so far this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City in March 2018. The nominations are for the following awards and student nominees:

Best Foreign Language Program: ¿y qué hay del amor - Artel Garcia

Best Public Service Promotion: Waring International Piano Competition Public Service Promotion - Toni Bakal

Best Public Service Promotion: COPS Public Service Promotion - Abraham Cervantes and Toni Bakal

Best Press Release: 13 National Nominations Press Release - Toni Bakal

Best Spot News: White Party Coverage - Joe de Hoyos

Best News Interview: Special Interview with Mickey Thomas from Starship about Bowl of Heaven - Toni Bakal

Best Public Affairs Event / Promotion: Jazz at the Pollock PSA - Nicholas Edwards

Best Public Affairs Event / Promotion: Waring Piano Competition PSA - Toni Bakal

Best Station Promotion Video: KCOD Promo Video Spanish - Toni Bakal (Producer/Editor) and RTV 007 Class from Spring 2016

Best Program Promotion (Video/TV): Mind Your Business Teaser Video 02 - Toni Bakal

Best Station Blog: KCOD One Sentence Blog -Toni Bakal

Best Use of Instagram: KCOD Instagram @kcodcoachellafm - Toni Bakal

Laurilie Jackson, Faculty Advisor to KCOD said about the happy news, “I am thrilled to see our students receive so many nominations for their hard work and dedication. I have watched them gain confidence, perfect their broadcasting skills, be creative and have a voice in our world.

KCOD is cultivating a whole new generation of excellent communicators. I am beyond proud” COD Student nominee, Toni Bakal, said, “It is wonderful for KCOD and COD students to get national recognition for the quality radio programming coming out of College of the Desert and the Coachella Valley. We have an amazing college and community radio station in the Coachella Valley that allows so many voices to be creative and to be heard. I’m excited and very proud.”

COD Faculty and Student, Artel Garcia, who was nominated for the competitive award, Best Foreign Language Program said, “I feel great! I think a lot about the fact it is an acknowledgment of how foreign languages are important for America, as we are a multicultural society. I would liked to dedicate this nomination to all immigrants that come to this country for a better life and hope they achieve that through respect, hard work and a passion to be part of this society.”