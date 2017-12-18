Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Gun at La Quinta Restaurant

An ex-con who allegedly brandished a gun inside a La Quinta eatery was being held Monday without bail, sheriff's deputies said.

Enrique Chavez, 22, of Indio, is accused of displaying the weapon around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Burgers & Beer, 79815 Highway 111.

Deputies took Chavez into custody at the restaurant, where he was allegedly found in possession of the loaded gun and "different types of narcotics,'' according to sheriff's Sgt. David Smith.

Chavez, who was convicted of robbery in 2014, was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, possession of narcotics and violating parole, Smith said.