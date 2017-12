Citlalli Ortiz, a Lee Espinoza boxing club member and Coachella Valley High School senior, returned from India two weeks ago as the AIBA Women's Youth Boxing World Champion. One week later and she has brought home another gold medal. This time from the 2017 National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. This win secures Citlalli's spot on Team USA for 2018 and keeps her ranked as the number one 152lb youth female boxer in the country.