New Details and More Charges Emerge in Hearing For Man Accused of Murdering Police Officers

Central Homicide investigators and a S.W.A.T. officer from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department took the stand in a preliminary hearing for John Hernandez Feliz, the man accused of murdering Palm Springs Police Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny. The judge did not allow cameras in the courtroom were not allowed in the courtroom but it was an emotional hearing. Families of the two fallen officers sat in the courtroom and sobbed as investigators recounted what they saw on October 8, 2016 and days following as they interviewed other Palm Springs Police officers who said they were in the line of fire that day.

"That was the first time that we heard the details of what happened that day," said David Klaing, Officer Lesley Zerebny's father.

"You can never prepare yourself to hear the words that you heard that we heard today you know, it was hard, it was tough," said Officer Vega's daughter.

This is the account officers who were there told Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators with the Homicide Bureau:

Investigator Alberto Loureiro said officers told him when they arrived on scene they saw Officers Vega and Zerebny speaking with Felix's parents on the front lawn. Officer Vargas heard Felix's mother plead with him not to go into the home, because her son was armed, he stayed with the mother to get a description of the weapon. Both Officers Vega and Zerebny and a third officer, Jeffrey Burton, were walking towards the door of the home. Then officers heard someone yell from the inside, "Don't do it, don't do it," then they heard gunfire.

Officers ran to take cover.

Officer Vega was shot and fell on the front lawn, but was able to back away near Officer Vargas who was near the garage. When he saw Officer Vega's face covered in blood, he told him to stay put. Instead, Vega, with a bloodied face, went to his patrol car to get a weapon, but as he went to go back he was shot again. Vega falls to the ground.

"It didn't surprise me I stop and think Lesley was still there ... and I would think that his thought process would have been to help of save Lesley," says his daughter Gloria.

Officer Lesley Zerebny was shot when she ran for cover. When more officers arrived they found her lying in the street between the two patrol cars.

Six officers now on scene were taking heavy fire from a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, still they devised a plan to get Officers Vega and Zerebny to safety. the other officers including Officer Burton who was shot in the hip and calf, provided cover fire as other officers went in with a patrol car, one dragging Officer Vega into the patrol car's passenger seat on top of him. At that point Officer Vega was still moving and talking. Then they had to drive the patrol car on the lawn and put Officer Zerebny in the trunk and drove them to paramedics who were staged nearby.

"To hear about the actual heroic of the Palm Springs Police Department, officers putting down cover fire so that Gil and Lesley could be recovered from the scene and taken to medical attention, it's just unbelievable," says Klaing, Officer Zerebny's father.

"Those officers that were there on that day what are they going through and what are they living with you know us hearing it's been hard for us just to hear it but they had to live it," says Gloria, Officer Vega's daughter.

Both can't believe more officers weren't killed that day.

Felix now faces three additional charges.

"Attempted murder on a peace officer for three of the other officers that were at the scene on October 8, 2016 where Officers Vega and Zerebny were murdered," says Riverside County District Attorney's office spokesperson, John Hall.

In the end the judge did find enough evidence to try Felix in this death penalty case and while this hearing was tough, it helped both families solidify titles many have bestowed on their loved ones ... heroes

"Lesley was an extremely good officer and she was fearless and she loved being a police officer and serving the people that she did and everything we heard today in court today confirmed that," says Klaing.

"I don't think any words can express how proud I am of him," says Gloria.

Felix, who is being held without bond, entered a not guilty plea to the new charges and will return to court on January 19, 2018.