Indio Mayor Michael Wilson Responds To Criticism Over His Mayoral Seat

After a flurry of criticism, new Indio mayor Michael Wilson strikes back at those who say he does not represent the residents of his city.

It hasn't been easy for Wilson. Critics have slammed him on everything from allegations of harassment and bullying to his unwillingness to consider sanctuary city status in Indio. Even a tweet he posted after the violence in Charlottesville, attacking the media and liberals of playing politics. And while he has a response for each of the accusations, his rebuttal can be summed up rather simply.

"In the political environment that were in today, not only locally but across the nation, there's a huge rush to judgment. Everybody is jumping on the band wagon. If somebody makes an accusation is must be true. The political games and identity politics has just gotten out of control," said Wilson.

Activists who have showed up to council meetings have criticized Wilson stance on sanctuary city status, saying he does not represent the views of the city's residents.

"95 percent of these people that are coming to our council meetings aren't even our residents. So far I've seen four people that are residents of Indio speak to us on sanctuary city," Wilson said. "This is a topic that's gone on for six months and yet, nobody from our community is turning out to these meetings and screaming and crying and jumping on this band wagon because they don't support it."

His critics have also pointed out an incident in which they say he banged on the desk of an former city employee in an attempt to intimidate her.

"You've know it's almost like the old game telephone line. I'll start a conversation of a bit of information and I'll tell you and you'll tell somebody else and they'll tell somebody else, and by the time it gets around full circle, you've murdered somebody," said Wilson.

Wilson said the city of Indio supports him and has so for the last twenty years. He reminds his critics that votes don't lie.