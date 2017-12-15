Riverside County Confirms First Flu-Related Death

A Murrieta child who recently died in Riverside County tested positive for influenza, according to health officials.
Sen. Marco Rubio gave the GOP tax bill a big boost Friday after announcing his support in response to late changes to its child tax credit and another key Republican also said he was jumping on board — support that solidifies chances for passage.
An Indio man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to the Thermal mobile home she shared with her children will undergo a mental competency trial next month.
