Stone Temple Pilots Announced as 2018 Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience Headliner

Tickets went on sale today for the Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience in Indio, which concert organizers announced will be headlined by Stone Temple Pilots.

The concert's early bird sale began at noon for the March 3 event, held annually at the Empire Polo Club, site of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

Stone Temple Pilots will perform along with The Psychedelic Furs, She Wants Revenge and more at the seventh annual festival, which boasts about 100 wineries and breweries offering a wide selection of wine, beer and craft cocktails.

Story: Billboard: Garth Brooks to Headline 2018 Stagecoach Festival

Two more music acts, set to perform on the Tasting Garden Stage, are expected to be announced in the near future.

"Every year we create a lineup that offers guests a variety of music ranging from party blues and reggae to classic rock and hip hop,'' said festival producer Alex Haagen IV. ``This year, we've brought together an exceptional blend of genres that brings back sounds of the 80s, the 90s and early millennial rock.''

Story: 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival Lineup Set

Other amenities include art installations, live cirque performers, on-site camping and the newly added Tiki Rum Bar, featuring island-style cocktails served by ``resident mixologist'' Nelson Amaya.

The early bird sale, open through Dec. 24, offers general admission tickets with tasting at $85, while VIP passes offering access to VIP lounges, viewing areas and the Friday night Bottle Share and Kick-off Party are available for $155.

Following the sale, general admission tickets will be available for $99, while VIP admission will be $170. Children 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.rwbexp.com or at the gate on the day of the event.

