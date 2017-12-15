Border Patrol Delivers Gifts to Salvation Army

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Station delivered gifts to the El Centro Salvation Army Wednesday morning.

Border Patrol Agents along with the BP Family Network delivered over 75 gifts to the El Centro Salvation Army under the “Angel Tree Program.” This is a program where “Angels” are placed on a Christmas tree by the Salvation Army at the El Centro Station with names and ages of a child. Border Patrol agents then select an Angel and purchase a relevant gift for that child which is then donated to the Salvation Army.

Story: Border Patrol Seeks 3 Year Old Who Showed Appreciation

“We appreciate having the opportunity to help and coordinate the Salvation Army Angel Tree for the El Centro Border Patrol Station.” Said the Lead Border Patrol Spouse Nelly Sullivan. “As spouses of Border Patrol agents, this is one of the ways we are able to give back to the communities we live in.”

Story: San Diego Firefighter, 32, Killed in Battle Against California's Fourth-Largest Fire

“This is one of many programs that the Border Patrol is part of to ensure that we give back to the community.” Said Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge George Wetjen. “It is very important for us to not only serve and protect our communities but ensure our involvement with local programs.”

El Centro Salvation Army is accepting gifts for all genders and ages. We encourage everyone to join in and help this great cause.