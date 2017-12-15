Deputies Apprehend Two Burglary Suspects in La Quinta, Two Schools Locked Down

Two burglary suspects who fled from sheriff's deputies in La Quinta Friday were in custody, following a suspect search that included locking down two area schools.

The burglary happened about 11:35 a.m. in the 78700 block of Via Sonata, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies gave chase on two unidentified men, triggering a law enforcement sweep of the area.

The suspect search resulted in brief lockdowns of both Harry S Truman Elementary School and La Quinta Middle School, both of which lie just southeast of the burglary scene.

Deputies said the suspects were taken into custody at around 1:45 p.m., and the lockdowns were lifted.