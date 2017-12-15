Living Desert Celebrating 25 Years of the WildLights Christmas Celebration

The Living Desert zoo's annual Christmas celebration, ``Wildlights,'' begins tonight and will continue through Christmas Eve.

The zoo is celebrating 25 years of the holiday tradition, which brings Santa and his reindeer to the desert. Two reindeer, 8-year-old Cookie and 8-month-old Thunder, will be on hand for up-close and personal viewings, with a select number of guests able to purchase the opportunity to feed and take pictures with the reindeer.

Story: The Living Desert's Newest Giraffe Calf Named Harold

Wildlights, taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly until Dec. 24, will also feature animal lanterns created from Christmas lights, train rides on the Polar Express, a chance to play in the snow, and more.

Story: The Living Desert Breaks Ground on Crossroads of Conservation

Animal encounters, keeper chats, camel and carousel rides will also be offered nightly. Admission to Wildlights is $10 for adults, $8 for zoo members, children and military members with valid ID. Children under three get in for free.