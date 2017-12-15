San Diego Firefighter, 32, Killed in Battle Against California's Fourth-Largest Fire

A Murrieta child who recently died in Riverside County tested positive for influenza, according to health officials.
Two burglary suspects who fled from sheriff's deputies in La Quinta Friday were in custody, following a suspect search that included locking down two area schools.
Children run to hug Eloise Freeman, at Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center, and tell her they love her frequently. Eloise, better known as Ms. Freeman, has worked at Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center for 35 years. As director, preparing students for elementary school is her passion. "The Lord blessed me with something that I love to do and very few people get that," she says adding that to her, little ones under her care are not j...
