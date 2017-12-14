Indian Wells Considers Contributing For New Hotel

Palm Springs isn't the only city with its eye on the hospitality industry. A hotel developer is asking the city of Indian Wells to contribute over $7.2 million to pay for public infrastructure. However, the city is hesitant.

TMC Group wants to build the Indian Wells Hospitality Project. It's both a hotel and a condominium project. The city said this could be a good opportunity to help get rid of it's deficit from the Indian Wells Golf Resort, which has accumulated a $13.1 million loss over the last decade. "We're really working on trying to limit the amount of deficit. We've changed the golf rate between January to April. We're not over seeding, so that's actually saving us between the water and the labor and the seeds close to $100,000," said Indian Wells Mayor Kimberly Muzik.

However, the Indian Wells Hospitality Project could be the solution. It is proposed to be built right next door to the public course. "We'd really love to see the project there because it would be a beautiful addition to our city," Muzik said.

The developers are asking the city to contribute $7.2 million to cover nearly $9 million of public infrastructure costs. "The infrastructure is not on our site, but it needs to be completed in order to develop our project," said Philip Bates, a managing partner of TMC Group.

The city is hoping to negotiate the price, and make sure the public's money is protected. "We want to make sure the monies are safe for our residents, so God forbid the project does not go through that our monies are protected," Muzik explained.

Bates said the city would get their investment back in about two years, and would start making money.