Two Firefighters Hurt in Desert Hot Springs Fire

Flames ripped through a home in Desert Hot Springs just after 7:00 o'clock on Thursday morning. Firefighters found the attic fully engulfed in flames. Winds created dangerous conditions. The fire burned so hot the roof collapsed.

"Fire continued to spread, firefighters had to retreat back and do a offensive attack," says Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrera adding two firefighters were hurt fighting the fire, "two firefighters received minor injuries and both transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation."

"I saw one coming out of the building looked like he had some smoke inhalation problems or something they pulled him out early into the fire," says Eric Pontius who lives across the street from the home that caught on fire. He shot video of the home still on fire on his phone. He says his dog alerted him to the fire, and was relieved to see firefighters were already there but worried when the winds kicked up.

"The winds weren't blowing real hard at the beginning, I got concerned later when the flames really starting coming up and started blowing in the direction of the houses," said Pontius.

Cal Fire says the home is a total loss and the five adults who live there got out safely, but they're now without a home. They say the Red Cross is helping them.

Still Pontius says he was heartbroken when he saw a small child, "I feel really bad for her because I know the mom was trying to come back inside the house to get some of the things for the child as the fire was taking over the house but the fire department obviously wouldn't let her back inside the house."

A 'Merry Christmas' sign could be seen on window and other damaged Christmas decorations around the destroyed home make the loss even sadder.

"I'm sure the community will try to figure out a way to at least help the small child get some things for Christmas," says Pontius.

Cal Fire is trying to figure out what started the fire. The two firefighters who are hurt are expected to be okay.