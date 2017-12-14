Palm Springs Unveils the Downtown Redevelopment Project

It's a day that's been in the works for years, and surrounded by scandal and controversy, Palm Springs is ready to officially unveil the downtown redevelopment project.

It's truly an historic day for the City of Palm Springs. The downtown development has literally changed the face of Palm Springs and really solidifies it's reputation as a world renowned tourist destination.

Tourism is after all the life blood of this city and the new downtown development project aims to ensure that will be the case for generations to come. Of course the project is still surrounded by scandal and controversy.

As many know, former mayor Steve Pougnet allegedly received bribes from developers Richard Meany and John Wessman in exchange for favorable votes to gets this project started.

Today, there is a very celebratory mood in the air. There will be a live concert and fireworks show tonight. KMIR will be on scene all night, bringing you the very latest. Stay with KMIR for all the downtown celebrations.