Border Patrol Seeks 3 Year Old Who Showed Appreciation

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Station are looking for assistance to contact a three-year-old boy named Brandon and his mother who stopped by the El Centro Station to show his appreciation.

On Wednesday afternoon Branson and his mother entered the lobby of the El Centro Station and delivered a box of cookies and a “thank You” letter for the agents. According to the initial contact the mother stated that she was teaching her child what it means to appreciate those who protect them every day.

The El Centro Station would like invite them back for a special treat. We are trying to extend the audience that could let them know of this invitation.

If anyone has any information please contact the El Centro Station at 760-337-7100

“The El Centro Station is extremely grateful for the thoughtful words and cookies given to us by this child and his mother.” Said Patrol Agent in Charge Michael Sullivan. “It was an important reminder to all of us as Border Patrol Agents that we are committed to protecting the public we serve.”