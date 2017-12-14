Probation Search Leads to Weapons Arrest in Indio

On December 12, 2017, Detectives from the Indio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting follow-up reference several recent shootings.

Story: Gang Member Arrested After Shots Fired in Indio

Detectives conducted a probation search in the 80000 block of Sabita Drive. During the probation search Jayro Castro was found to be in possession of a short barrel rifle and an unregistered handgun.

Story: Two Men Charged With Conspiracy in Alleged Palm Desert Purse Snatching

Castro was arrested for several weapons charges and booked into the Riverside County Jail. Investigation into the shootings is still ongoing.