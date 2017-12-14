Caught on Camera: Doughnut Shop Baker Struggles With Armed Robber

A gunman leaped over a counter and scuffled with an employee before opening fire on the man during an armed robbery caught on security cameras Wednesday at a Buena Park doughnut shop.
The heist occurred at about 1 a.m. at Modoo Donuts in the 5400 block of Beach Boulevard. The victim, a baker hired about three months ago, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, but details about his condition were not immediately available.
Security cameras showed the attacker leaping over a counter and chasing an employee, who tried to warn a co-worker. The employee appeared to confront the gunman before at least one shot was fired.
The two can be seen struggling as another employee took cover behind a rack of doughnuts.
The robber then took cash from the register and fled. A second indivdual, possible an accomplice, can be seen on camera standing outside the building.
A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available. No arrests were reported Wednesday morning. Both men wore bandanas over their faces and hooded sweatshirts.
