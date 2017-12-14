Two Firefighters Hurt, Five Residents Displaced by Attic Fire

A fire that erupted in the attic of a Desert Hot Springs home Thursday morning left two firefighters injured, displaced five residents and caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

The blaze in the 8500 block of Warwick Drive was reported at 7:11 a.m., said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two county firefighters sustained minor injuries trying to control the flames which spread throughout the attic, causing "numerous roof collapses,'' Newman said.

Almost two dozen firefighters had the blaze contained at 9:18 a.m. The American Red Cross was called to assist five adults displaced by the fire, according to Newman.