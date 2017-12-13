School Teaching Golden Rule for Over Three Decades Closing Leaving Educators and Parents Heartbroken

Children run to hug Eloise Freeman, at Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center, and tell her they love her frequently. Eloise, better known as Ms. Freeman, has worked at Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center for 35 years. As director, preparing students for elementary school is her passion.

"The Lord blessed me with something that I love to do and very few people get that," she says adding that to her, little ones under her care are not just students to her the little ones under her care are not just students, "these are my babies, I mean I get them when they're three and I get them until they're in fifth grade."

On Sunday she was told the school would close in two weeks.

"It's breaking my heart that I'm going to leave them and I've tried not to cry, I've tried not to do everything," says Ms. Freeman, and backs away in tears.

And she's not the only one upset; parents of the 32 pre-k and kindergartners who learn and play here say what they do here is special.

"They don't only teach them their ABCs and their 123s they teach these kids love, respect they teach them about God," says Monique Bishop. She has one daughter there now and one who graduated from the program.

Ms. Freeman says she loves guiding the children's spiritual path too, "I tell them that you're in school and you're not having a good day, stop sit quietly and say the Lord's Prayer, and everything that you're worried about will go away."

"So to have this school close down it's definitely one of the hardest things," says Bishop adding that she still hasn't had the heart to tell her four-year-old the school is closing.

They say money is the root of all evil. But it would sure do some good around there.

"Things happen and you know funds aren't available, and you know you just have to move on," says Ms. Freeman.

But moving on from what Ms. Freeman and her staff have created over the years will not be easy.

There will be one more Christmas performance, then the doors will close permanently. And this group of children will be the last to learn their ABCs and a Bible verses from their beloved Ms. Freeman.

And just as she advises the students, Ms Freeman says, she'll rely on prayer to get her through too.

"The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want, He makes me lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside still waters, He restores my soul," Ms. Freeman says adding that's her go to verse, Psalm 23.

"Thank you for everything you've done for us and the community," says Bishop.

We reached out to Trinity Lutheran Church to ask why they were closing. They say they're devastated over the loss and have been hanging on by a thread after public schools extended preschool hours and finally had to make the decision because they could no longer afford the school.