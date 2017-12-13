Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Brandt Snedeker Highlight Field at CareerBuilder Challenge

The CareerBuilder Challenge, Lagardere Sports and Desert Classic Charities announced an impressive lineup of early PGA TOUR player commitments and sponsor invitations to the 2018 field at Media Day today at PGA West. This year’s field features a blend of major champions, past winners of the event and rising superstars all competing for a purse of $5,900,000 and 500 FedExCup points.

World Golf Hall of Famer and 42-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson headlines the field in La Quinta once again this year. Twice a winner here in 2002 and 2004 – Mickelson has played well in two starts this season finishing T3 at the Safeway Open presented by Chevron followed by a T15 showing at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Also in the field this year is Mickelson’s fellow Arizona State alum Jon Rahm. After his breakthrough win at Torrey Pines last February, Rahm has ascended to fourth in the world golf rankings and will look to build off his T34 finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge last season.

With 8 wins to his credit Brandt Snedeker is among the notables in the field, making his return after dealing with rib injuries for the bulk of last season. Past champions in the field include Jason Dufner, Jhonattan Vegas, defending champion Hudson Swafford and Bill Haas – twice a winner of the CareerBuilder Challenge.

This year’s field has gained a few notable storylines after tournament officials announced sponsor invitations for the colorful John Daly, Maverick McNealy and Mike Weir. Coming off his first made cut on the PGA TOUR since 2015 at the Safeway Open, Daly has been a fan favorite on TOUR for the better part of two decades.

On the other end of the experience spectrum, McNealy is in his first season as a professional after a stellar amateur career where he became the highest ranked American. His resume includes 11 collegiate wins – tying him with Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers for the all-time mark at Stanford. McNealy made the cut in his professional debut at the Safeway Open in October and will play primarily on the Web.com Tour in 2018.

Weir returns to the desert fifteen years after his 2003 victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge (then the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic). Later that spring he famously went on to win The Masters in a dramatic playoff.

Fellow Canadians Mac Hughes and Adam Hadwin will join Weir in the field – Hadwin carded a 59 in his third round at La Quinta Country Club becoming just the ninth player in PGA TOUR history to do so.

With one of the deepest fields in recent memory, the CareerBuilder Challenge will have the golf world’s attention as the world’s best return with a big 2018 season on their mind.

Daily tickets to the CareerBuilder Challenge are on sale now and include admission to the golf tournament plus three on course greenside hospitality venues including the all-new 8,000 square foot Vons Fan Pavilion located on the 18th green.

The CareerBuilder Challenge Concert Series presented by the H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation features two nights of rock and roll music with the popular Huey Lewis and the News on Friday January 19th, followed by Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday after golf. The Concerts are expected to start at 4:30 PM on Friday and Saturday. Daily tickets are only $30 and include admission to the concerts following golf. Concerts will be held on the driving range of PGA WEST’s Stadium Course.

For more information on the CareerBuilder Challenge and CareerBuilder Challenge Concert Series presented by H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and to purchase tickets, please visit www.CBChallenge.com.