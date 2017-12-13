Dehydrated Hiker Rescued from Bear Creek Trailhead

The dog days of summer are long gone, but the weather can still pose a danger to hikers here in the desert as one man found out Wednesday.

The hiker was rescued from the Bear Creek Trailhead in La Quinta Cove. The good news is the hiker is OK, but he did suffer from dehydration. Firefighters say the man was hiking when he got so exhausted from the heat, that another hiker had to call 9-1-1.

Firefighters say the hiker collapsed on the trail due to the heat and fortunately was in a position where firefighters and an ambulance could quickly reach him.

Battalion Chief Dela Cruz wants this to be a warning to others, that even though we are in cooler temperatures, it is still very easy to get heat exhaustion, saying "In December we kind of think of it as winter time, but actually it's a very bright, sunny day and 74 degrees out, with very little wind to cool you off. So it's advisable that anyone that decides to take on some of these trails be prepared with proper walking attire, drinking fluids, maybe a snack or two, and take your time."

Dela Cruz also suggests pacing yourself and taking a lot of breaks. Fortunately, the hiker was able to drive away from this but this is just a reminder for anyone going hiking that during the middle of the day, it can still get very hot out.