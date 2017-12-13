Fire Crews Battling 15-Acre Brush Fire in Banning

A 15-acre brush fire broke out in a rural area of Banning this afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 3:27 p.m. near Shirleon Drive and Old Banning- Idyllwild Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

More than 100 firefighters were dispatched to battle the flames, which were spreading at a moderate rate through light brush, Newman said.

The fire is situated in a rural area south of Interstate 10, and just southeast of Banning's Sun Lakes County Club. No evacuations were immediately ordered.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning, set to take effect starting at 4 a.m. Thursday due to high winds and low humidity. The warning is set to be in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to contain. Outdoor burning should be avoided,'' the NWS stated in its warning.