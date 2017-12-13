Fire Crews Battling 15-Acre Brush Fire in Banning

A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a wall in La Quinta.
"There is nothing worse in our society than a grown man murdering and torturing an innocent little boy," Hatami told the panel.
On December 12, 2017, Officer’s from Indio Police Department were in the area of Avenue 45 and Jackson Street when they heard gun shots coming from the desert field area.
