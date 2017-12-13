Gang Member Arrested After Shots Fired in Indio

On December 12, 2017, Officer’s from Indio Police Department were in the area of Avenue 45 and Jackson Street when they heard gun shots coming from the desert field area.

As they investigated where the gunfire was coming from, they contacted several individuals on the 83000 block of Lupine Avenue. One of the individuals was seen walking away and dropping several items, later found to be bullets, in a bush.

Joel “Chato” Acevedo, was detained and a search of the vehicle he was coming from revealed a loaded .40 Cal Springfield Armory XD semi-automatic pistol. Acevedo is on GPS parole and is a well documented Penn West gang member.

Acevedo was booked into Riverside County Jail for several felonies and his parole was revoked.