Thousands of Faithful Commemorate Our Lady of Guadalupe Anniversary with Walk Across the Valley

Ana Silva and her daughter Vanessa Garcia from Coachella are praying for a miracle.

"I have NF," says Vanessa.

Her mother Ana jumps in, "Neurofibromitosis which is causes cancer in the body and there's no cure for it so i'm asking for Our Lady of Guadalupe to find a cure for it," adding that she has faith walking among the thousands of faithful in the valley who are commemorating a special day.

According to believers, this day, December 12 , the anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, this is the perfect day to ask for the impossible.

Vanessa says her prayer, request is not just for her, "Just to find a cure for every single sickness there is and to not make my sickness any worst."

While millions worldwide flock to the site in Mexico where according to tradition she asked an indigenous man named Juan Diego to carry her message to the bishop to build a shrine in her name, leaving her image emblazoned on his tilma as proof, believers here in the valley mark the feast day with a 35 mile walk from Palm Springs to a shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe in Coachella. While thousands show up and join the procession along the way, each pilgrimage is unique.

"This is an expression of faith to pray for peace and unity among families, especially right now for our country," says Father Luis, a Catholic priest in Cathedral City, who is among the pilgrims. He's making the walk carrying a giant image of Our Lady of Guadalupe supported by a strap on his head. He says his parishioners have told him of the many miracles Our Lady of Guadalupe has helped fulfill through her intercession.

Brenda Barlett Cordova says through tears she's walking to show her gratitude for a miracle she attributes to Our Lady of Guadalupe, "A miracle was answered when I was in the valley missionary program, I asked Mother Mary to bring my daughter back in to my life, she was away for a couple of months and I had not heard from her and after asking her to intercede, I heard from my daughter on Monday after I had been there for a weekend."

But many others, like David Fleig from Cathedral City, say it's not just one answered prayer but a lifetime of support that brings them to make this spiritual journey of faith"I'm here in gratitude to the blessed mother, "I feel like there's times in my life where she carried me."