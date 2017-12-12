Experts Say Water Recycling Plan Could Hurt Salton Sea

The Coachella Valley Water District wants to recycle more water to help sustain life in the desert. But that move could have some unintended consequences that critics claim would actually hurt our local environment.

When it comes to recycling water, Salton Sea activists and the Coachella Valley Water District generally agree.

"Recycled water is a good thing. We want to recycle water, it's really good for a sustainable supply. It helps environmental impacts. It has a whole lot of good components to it," said Katie Evans, interim communications director for the Coachella Valley Water District.

"It's a really good idea and I actually foresee a day when all waste water plants will recycle every drop of water," said Kurt Leuschner, professor of natural resources at College Of The Desert.

But now that the Coachella Valley Water District has plans to convert a sewage plant in thermal into a water recycling plant, the agreement gets watered down. Salton Sea experts say the plan would reduce the amount of water going to the Salton Sea.

"At this time the Salton Sea needs every drop of water it can get. So, diverting even just a little bit of that water away from the Salton Sea, it's just not the right time to be doing that. Even if it's for a good cause," said Leuschner.

Recycled water is generally used to water the desert's many golf courses and front lawns. But CVWD does not have any specific plans for the water they hope to recycle.

"We don't have a customer identified at this time for the recycled water that would come out of that particular plant. But we do anticipate it would be an irrigation customer of some kind," said Evans.

Environmentalist say if the plan moves ahead, the consequences for the Salton Sea could be disastrous.

"The fishery is probably going to collapse which means a lot of fish eating birds are going to have to go elsewhere. So it's going to have a tremendous impact on the ecology of the area and the wetland eco-system," Leuschner said.

The Coachella Valley Water District gave stakeholders and the public 180 days to weigh in on its proposal. The district now has the same amount of time to respond to some of the concerns about the plan and address any potential conflicts.