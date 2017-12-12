Palm Springs Police Department Collects Donations For The Elderly

When it comes to donations during the holidays, many think about toys and other gifts for children. However, the Palm Springs Police Department is also helping the elderly this holiday season. The department hosted a "stuff the BearCat" event at the Palm Springs Walmart on Tuesday.

All of the donations will be going to the Mizell Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program. The program helps seniors like 93-year-old Roger Rothrock. "Last Christmas was the first Christmas they've done it. They've given me a bunch of toiletries, which lasted about six months," Rothrock said about how helpful the program is. Rothrock has been living in Palm Springs alone for over 10 years. He said the Meals on Wheels program helps him tremendously with the things he needs. "It's incredible help. It saves me from going out," he said.

Sergeant Michael Casavan said too often seniors get left behind. "Seniors are sometimes forgotten during this season, it's usually about kids and stuff, and we want to bring some holiday cheer to the seniors," Casavan explained.

Some people didn't mind adding a few items to their purchase to make a donation. "I donated two blankets... They were $5 each, so $10 is easy to give," said Walmart shopper Paula Cameranesi.

The Mizell Senior Center is accepting donations until December 15.