Photos: Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideway

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert is back on the market. 

The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel has been listed for $5.9 million. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas. 

The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living space at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the listing held by Mary Kay Nibley of Rodeo Realty. The Presleys enjoyed spacious indoor living areas with curved walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, along with outdoor amenities that include a lush lawn, tennis court and swimming pool. 

For those who find the price a tad steep, the Presley's other honeymoon estate in Beverly Hills is welcoming guests to stay the night for $2,950 a night.

All slideshow photos courtesy of Rodeo Realty via NBC LA.

