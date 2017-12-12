Photos: Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideway

Palm Springs

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert is back on the market. The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel has been listed for $5.9 million. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas. The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living s...