Toddler's Distress Signal From Mall Santa's Lap Goes Viral - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Toddler's Distress Signal From Mall Santa's Lap Goes Viral

Posted: Updated:

A mother in Utah taught both of her children to sign using American Sign Language before they could speak. What she didn't expect was for her son to use his skill to communicate that he really didn't enjoy sitting in Santa's lap.

Kerry Spencer told "Today" Parents that she didn't see Samuel's ASL sign for "help" until after the photo was taken.

Her family has been laughing about the picture for years, but this year the Stevenson University professor, now living in Maryland, decided to tweet the photo. It's now gone viral, being retweeted thousands of times.

Spencer told "Today" that, strictly speaking, the sign is "mispronounced." The thumb should be up, not sideways.

"Babies learning to sign often mispronounce words, but it is the sign he always made when he needed help," she said 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta

    Man Killed from Solo Vehicle Crash Into Wall in La Quinta Identified

    Man Killed from Solo Vehicle Crash Into Wall in La Quinta Identified

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:24 PM EST2017-12-12 22:24:54 GMT

    A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a wall in La Quinta. 

    A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a wall in La Quinta. 

  • Palm Springs

    Photos: Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideway

    Photos: Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideway

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-12 23:55:29 GMT
    Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert is back on the market.  The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel has been listed for $5.9 million. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas.  The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living s...
    Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert is back on the market.  The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel has been listed for $5.9 million. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas.  The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living s...

  • Mother of Bullied Child Speaks Out Amid Confederate Flag Controversy

    Mother of Bullied Child Speaks Out Amid Confederate Flag Controversy

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-12-12 23:48:55 GMT

    Kimberly Jones, who posted a viral video of her bullied son Keaton that drew the attention of celebrities across the nation, is now responding to charges of racism following controversial images involving the Confederate flag that surfaced in the wake of her family's new celebrity status. 

    Kimberly Jones, who posted a viral video of her bullied son Keaton that drew the attention of celebrities across the nation, is now responding to charges of racism following controversial images involving the Confederate flag that surfaced in the wake of her family's new celebrity status. 

Powered by Frankly