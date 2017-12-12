Authorities Raid Indoor Marijuana Grow Inside Palm Springs Gated Community, Seize More Than 1,200 Plants

An indoor marijuana grow at a Palm Springs residence was raided by federal and local authorities Tuesday, with more than 1,200 plants seized by authorities.

Officials from the DEA, FBI, Palm Springs police, and Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted the operation at around 10 a.m. at a home inside the Colony at El Mirador gated community.

No arrests were made, but authorities seized around 1,235 plants from the residence, according to DEA spokesman Timothy Massino, who said the grow's operator was unlawfully tapping into power and water lines in order to maintain the operation.

The raid was the result of a state search warrant issued for the property, Massino said, but it was unknown was exactly led to the issuance of the warrant.