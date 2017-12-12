Three Hospitalized After Pickup Truck Plunges Off State Route 74

A pickup truck plunged about 100 feet over the side of the highway south of Palm Desert Tuesday, leaving the truck's three occupants hospitalized.

The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on state Route 74, east of Vista Point, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

One person inside the truck was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, according to Newman, while the other two occupants suffered moderate injuries and were driven to hospitals.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

