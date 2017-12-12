Man Killed from Solo Vehicle Crash Into Wall in La Quinta Identified

A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a wall in La Quinta.

The crash was reported at 1:12 a.m. in the area of Monroe Street and Airport Boulevard, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

First responders found a single vehicle crashed into the wall, she said. The victim, who has been identified as 24-year-old Benito Sanabria-Rodriguez of Thermal, died at the scene. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, sheriff's Sgt. David Smith said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Team at (760) 863-8990.