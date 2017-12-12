Friday Night Lights: Manny Ridge and Marques Prior Named Pete Carlson's Co-Player of Year

KMIR is proud to team up with Pete Carlson’s Golf & Tennis to name our Friday Night Lights "Player of the Year".

We dug through stats, compared performances, talked with coaches and narrowed the field from our 12 Players of the Week to only 4 Players of the Year nominees. Then we left it up to viewers to vote for our winner. In no order, here are the nominees.

Votes were coming in at rapid fire all weekend long, thousands. As the voting came to an end, it became clear that players have tremendous support in the community and two players deserve to be our Pete Carlson's Player of the Year.

Manny Ridge, Desert Mirage RB: As a junior, Ridge lead the entire Coachella Valley in total rushing yards. Ridge rushed for 2,197 yards, averaging 244 yards per game. Any team that faced the Rams was calling his number, yet he still managed to rack up the stats. Ridge lead his team in 5 categories, one being scoring, with 17 total touchdowns. Ridge is an All-De Anza First Teamer.

Marques Prior, Rancho Mirage ATH: The senior all-around player lead the De Anza League in scoring with 170 points averaging 14 per game and finished the season with 28 total touchdowns. Helped his team have the longest local postseason run, making it all the way to the CIF-SS semifinals. Prior ran for 1,852 yards and racked up 28 total touchdowns, leading the league in scoring. Defensively, he made 52 tackles, intercepted 3 passes, and forced 2 fumbles. Prior has been with the Rattlers football program since its birth. Prior only missed one full game in his 4 year career as a starter due to a concussion. Prior was named the De Anza League Special Teams MVP.