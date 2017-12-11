La Quinta Business Owner Marks A Decade of Giving

This time of year Jonathan's Cleaners in La Quinta turns into a giving place.

"So we're having a Christmas coat drive right now if you guys bring in any new or used coats, jackets, sweaters, sweatshirts," says Jonathan Sohn, who owns the cleaners to a customer. With every transaction he reminds his customers to bring in their donations of new or gently used coats.

"I have like three that don't fit anymore," responds his customer, who says she'll bring them in when she picks up her dry cleaning.

For the a decade Sohn has collected hundreds of coats for those in need. He says he had an epiphany when he became a father, "I had a baby girl and fatherhood changes you dramatically and so I started thinking about those who don't have everything they don't have in life ... that's how the coat drive was born."

He cleans the used coats and donates them along with the new ones to charities in the valley who provide services to those in need.

He says he often buys coats out of his own pocket, "The thing that gets me is every year ... I contact these charities and they tell me, 'We're totally out of coats, we've given them all away.'"

David Ramirez, founder of The Narrow Door, a non profit in the valley who helps feed and clothe the families who need a hand up says this coat drive is a blessing, "Some of the families we serve they don't have heat in their home so these are able to keep them warm through the cold season but it restores their dignity as well," adding that many families are working poor, he recalls one mother who went to get a food box and took a chance to ask, 'You don't happen to have anything warm clothing, warm blankets or jackets?' we said, 'Yes,' ... the look on her face to know that her kids were getting a jacket but not just that a clean one as well, she gave us a huge hug, she smiled."

Sohn says, it hasn't always been easy but it's been worth it, "It's a labor of love really and it's an incredible journey that we've gone through," adding that at the end of every drive he looks back and tries to figure out how he could have done better and collected more coats.

What started out as an idea has warmed many hearts, the community is grateful.

"I think it's a huge asset to our community, it's really a community with a heart and it started with him ... thank you for showing such big heart to our neighborhood," says La Quinta resident Meg Nadeau.

The coat drive will run through January 13, 2017.

Drop off locations include:

Jonathan's Cleaners

46-660 Washington St #1, La Quinta, CA 92253

Value Cleaners in Indian Wells

74-903 CA-111, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Desert Pearl Dentistry

72000 Magnesia Falls Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Acker Chiropractic

33669 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Cornerstone Church

73605 Dinah Shore Dr #100, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Gerald Ford Elementary School

44-210 Warner Trail, Indian Wells, CA 92210

WHAT DO YOU CALL SOMEONE WHO TAKES TIME AND MONEY TO LOOK OUT FOR THOSE AMONG US IN NEED ... AN ANGEL OF COURSE ...