Date Palm Bridge Project Causing Headaches For Morning Drivers

The gift of new bridge is coming to Cathedral City, but the Date Palm bridge expansion project may not be what you expect. Or more to the point, when you might expect it.

"The good news is the bridge will be completed at Christmas time, the bad news is it will be 2018 not 2017," said Cathedral City Communications Director Chris Parman.

Not the best news for people who drive over the Date Palm bridge these days. They say it's becoming a hassle.

"Almost been hit about ten times. Because people come in at the last minute and they try to squeeze in on you," said Cathedral City resident John Reynolds.

To others, the bridge and the project are not the problem.

"Speeding is a normal process here. People are used to going well over the speed limit. They're used to hurrying. And now they have to slow down and they're impatient," said Cathedral City resident Marvin Klein.

The worst of the traffic happens in the morning as people head off to work.

"I got through there every single morning. I know it's a little busy but hey, you know. Everybody complains about anything," said Cathedral City resident Efrain Munoz.

When completed, the bridge will have gone from four lanes to six, helping to improve traffic flow and safety as Cathedral City makes a push to become a leading valley tourist destination.

"With the expansion and new developments in our downtown area including the proposed gaming facility at the corner of Date Palm and Highway 111, we need more lanes to bring in traffic, in and out of Cathedral City," said Parman.

As the saying goes, all good things to those who wait.

"When they build the casino it's going to busy, so it definitely need more lanes," said Munoz.

"I think it's going to improve safety, I think it's going improve the ability to the highway to handle increased traffic," said Klein.