Local Dispensaries Prepare for Jan. 1

There are medical marijuana dispensaries across the valley, but not all cities are ready for the new year. Desert Hot Springs will be deciding Tuesday night whether or not its dispensaries will include recreational use. The city of Coachella is also still deciding on permitting several dispensaries.

However, with the legalization of recreational marijuana sales around the corner, dispensaries that will be open come Jan. 1 are preparing. Kenneth Churchill, the owner of West Coast Cannabis Club in Cathedral City, said his dispensary will be ready to sell recreational marijuana. "Our state licensing application went in yesterday, so we will be open on Jan. 1 for recreational sales," he said. Churchill said the process to be legal and ready isn't easy. "Getting ready for recreational had to happen a year and a half ago," he said.

Churchill said part of being ready means understanding all the new regulations. "The big thing for us is making sure that all of our product is tested," Churchill explain. He also had to order extra product. He is anticipating a big jump in sales, but said the problem is not everyone is ready. "There's not enough growers with state licenses to supply the massive increase in demand. The pricing is going to go up substantially, and if the prices go up substantially with taxes, then people again are going to go to the black market," Churchill said.

Palm Springs recently approved one new recreational dispensary permit, while Cathedral City approved seven. Those permits are in addition to the current medical marijuana facilities, which will be able to also sell recreational marijuana once approved by the state.

The city of Palm Desert began accepting applications on Monday. "When we work them through our process and go through public hearings, we don't anticipate approving permits until April of 2018 and then those permits have to go through the state, and the state has to issue a license before there's any operations in Palm Desert," Eric Ceja with the planning department for the city of Palm Desert said.