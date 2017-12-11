Alaska sees new record with some of the most intense snowfall ev - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Alaska sees new record with some of the most intense snowfall ever recorded on Earth

Measurements in Thompson Pass, Alaska, show that an astounding 83 inches of snow fell over three days, with 52 inches piling up in the first 24 hours. Thus making this some of the most intense snowfall ever recorded on the planet.

