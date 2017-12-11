Alaska sees new record with some of the most intense snowfall ever recorded on Earth

Trial proceedings began Monday for a former nurse's aide who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was a patient at the Rancho Mirage hospital where he worked.
Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
The gift of new bridge is coming to Cathedral City, but the Date Palm bridge expansion project may not be what you expect. Or more to the point, when you might expect it.
