Border Patrol Seizes Meth Found in Vehicle's Gas Tank

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine inside his vehicle’s gas tank on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., when a 26-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a 2012 Hyundai Accent. Before the driver reached the primary inspection area, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for a closer inspection of the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, Border Patrol agents found 24 packages stuffed inside the vehicle’s gas tank. Agents tested the contents of the packages. That test indicated a positive for characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 26.41 pounds with an estimated street value of $92,435. Gas tanks are a common hiding place drug traffickers use to smuggle their narcotics.

The man, a United States citizen, the vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has seized more than 223.95 pounds of methamphetamine.