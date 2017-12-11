Suspect Arrested for Metal Theft, Vandalism of Farming Communities

On Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 12:41 pm, Thermal Station Deputies, assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, continued their investigation into on-going metal thefts from the farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis.

District Deputies located a suspicious person on the 89500 block of Avenue 78, near Harrison Street. 35 year-old Mecca resident Ramiro Valladares, was arrested for felony vandalism, metal theft, and possession of burglary tools. The deputies are continuing their investigation into recent metal thefts in the area.

Story: Two Suspects Arrested For Agricultural Thefts From Farming Communities

Anyone with information regarding theft of metal and agricultural products is encouraged to contact Deputy Lopez at (760) 863-8990. Deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley community Services District Team are working closely with the farming Communities of Thermal, Mecca, and Oasis to investigate and apprehend suspects related to these crimes.

Story: Community Searches For Painted Rocks

Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's CrimeTips online form.