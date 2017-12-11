Thousand Palms House Fire Quickly Contained to Attic - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thousand Palms

Thousand Palms House Fire Quickly Contained to Attic

Thousand Palms, CA -

Firefighters quickly contained a blaze that broke out in the attic of a Thousand Palms home Monday.

The non-injury fire sparked just before 12:30 p.m. in a single-story home in the 31000 block of Calle Jessica, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

About two dozen county firefighters responded to the fire, which was contained at 12:52 p.m., Hagemann said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

