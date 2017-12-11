Athletes, Entertainers Rush to Support Bullied Tennessee Boy - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Athletes, Entertainers Rush to Support Bullied Tennessee Boy

A Tennessee woman's video of her tearful son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, which Keaton appears to had taken down by Monday morning, she said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. He said milk was poured on him and ham was put down his clothes.

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?" Keaton said. "What's the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It's not OK.

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault. If you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you."

The video had more than 18 million views as of Sunday, and a crowdsourcing page for Keaton's future education had raised more than $29,000.

"We all know how it feels to want to belong," Jones said in her post, "but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld posted a video on Twitter, inviting Keaton to the world premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" on Tuesday.

Actor Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America, retweeted the video and said "Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better." Evans then invited Keaton and his mother to "The Avengers" premiere in Los Angeles next year.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to "add me to your long list of friends," and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton "has a friend for life" and that "love is the only way to beat hate."

Kevin Jonas, Cardi B, Millie Bobby Brown, Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom and Romeo Beckham also offered their support. Demi Lovato reminded Keaton that he's "not alone," and said, "There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart."

