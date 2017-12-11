75th Golden Globes Nominations -- Full List

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning and Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" led the pack in the movie category with seven nominations including Best Motion Picture and director.

Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and Martin McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" follow with six nods each.

Watch the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7th at 5 p.m. on KMIR live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.

Here's the full list of nominations of the 75th Golden Globe Awards:

(MOVIE CATEGORY)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esquire”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home” from “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

(TV CATEGORY)

Best Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“SMILF” (Showtime)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Atlanta” (FX)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette & Joan” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (SundanceTV)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Deuce”)

Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Kevin Bacon (“I Love Dick”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Alison Brie (“GLOW”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Frankie Shaw (“SMILF”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Jude Law (“The Young Pope”)

Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (“The Night Manager”)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”)

Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”)