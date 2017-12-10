Queens of the Stone Age Singer Apologizes for Concert Kick

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized after a photographer claimed the singer kicked her camera while she photographed the band's concert in Southern California.
Photographer Chelsea Lauren said on Instagram that she sought medical treatment after the camera smashed into her face from the kick Saturday night at a radio station's annual Christmas event. Video posted to social media shows Homme swinging his leg and connecting with the camera while playing guitar at the Forum near Los Angeles.
Homme said on Twitter Sunday that he was "in a state of being lost in performance" and thought he was kicking lighting equipment on state. He says it was unintentional and he hopes Lauren accepts his apology.
Emails seeking further comment from Homme's representatives were not immediately returned.
KMIR is proud to team up with Pete Carlson’s Golf & Tennis to name our Friday Night Lights "Player of the Year". With All-League selections announced, the 2017 local high school football season is officially in the books. With that, it’s time to announce our Pete Calrson’s Player of the Year. We’ve dug through stats, compared performances, talked with coaches and narrowed the field from our 12 Players of the Week to only 4 Players of the Year nom...
KMIR is proud to team up with Pete Carlson’s Golf & Tennis to name our Friday Night Lights "Player of the Year". With All-League selections announced, the 2017 local high school football season is officially in the books. With that, it’s time to announce our Pete Calrson’s Player of the Year. We’ve dug through stats, compared performances, talked with coaches and narrowed the field from our 12 Players of the Week to only 4 Players of the Year nom...