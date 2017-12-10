Car Show Cruises to New Location

The second annual American Car Show, hosted by The American Outreach Foundation, cruised to Bermuda Dunes Airport on Saturday.

Getting from point 'a' to point 'b' isn't something most give much thought but for those with limited mobility, daily routine is a daily struggle. "Your bedroom, your bathroom, your kitchen; that's all become limited," explained the foundation's Vice-President, Victoria Llort. That is where American Outreach Foundation steps in, giving the gift of mobility to seniors and veterans who can't otherwise access the pricey equipment.

"Being paralyzed changed my life. But the wheel chair is incredible, you see me going around here and its a sports chair. Its so much easier to roll in and have ability to get around," said a recipient, Mark Davis.

The car show expanded since last year and moved to the Bermuda Dunes Airport. "When you're immobile it is so hard and I recognize that. We can even build a car that is in that situation," said Sir Alfred J Dimora, a participant in the car show.

Among the planes, motorcycles and classic cars, there was a chance for others the regain their freedom. "The downward spiral of not being able to take care of yourself, things of that nature. We're very happy to be able to help, even just a little bit. That being said, people think they're invisible. When it comes to the American Outreach Foundation, they're not invisible," said Llort.