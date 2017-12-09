Coachella Holiday Parade Lights Up Harrison Street

The signs of the holiday season are everywhere but no where were they more visible Friday night then in Coachella as the city hosts it's annual holiday parade.

This wasn't your average holiday parade. The comic con theme this year brought out the super hero in everyone. Batman, superman and Pikachu. Not to mention the karate kids.

"This event is very important. It's been happening for many years and it's a way to bring the community together," said parade spectator Myra Sanchez.

As far as super heroes go, everyone has their favorites. To some the super hero theme meant more than just a costume.

"Everybody is dressed very lovely in their super hero costume. Which is also very symbolic of our community because there are a lot of heroes in out community," said Sanchez.

Free giveaways included tacos and sweet bread. Thousands of spectators lined the streets, as the holiday spirit filled the air.

"I have two kids in the parade. It meant doing a little more shopping, but it was all worth it," said parade spectator Damian Davila.